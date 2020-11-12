Texas A&M System Regents Approve 23 Regents Professors and Regents Fellows

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has designated 15 faculty members and seven agency service, extension or research professionals within the A&M System as Regents Professors and Regents Fellows for 2019-2020.
“These individuals exemplify the commitment to excellence in research and service that sets A&M System employees apart,” Elaine Mendoza, Chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “I hope their example will inspire others in their own endeavors.”
The Board established the Regents Professor Awards program in 1996 and the Regents Fellow Service Awards program in 1998 to recognize employees who have made extraordinary contributions to their university, or agency, as well as to the people of Texas.
This year’s recipients of the Regents Professor Award are:
- Dr. Julia Ballenger, Texas A&M University-Commerce
- Dr. Frances Bernat, Texas A&M International University
- Dr. Jane Bolin, Texas A&M University Health Science Center
- Dr. Fred Bonner II, Prairie View A&M University
- Dr. Yassin Hassan, Texas A&M University
- Dr. Alex Hunt, West Texas A&M University
- Dr. Patrick Louchouarn, Texas A&M University at Galveston
- Dr. Bhimanagouda “Bhimu” Patil, Texas A&M University and Texas A&M AgriLife Research
- Dr. Luz Mary Rincon, Texas A&M University-Texarkana
- Dr. Susan Roberson, Texas A&M University-Kingsville
- Dr. Christine Stanley, Texas A&M University
- Dr. Gregory Stunz, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi
- Dr. David Threadgill, Texas A&M University Health Science Center
- Dr. Edward Westermann, Texas A&M University-San Antonio
- Dr. Peter Yu, Texas A&M University
This year’s recipients of the Regents Fellow Service Awards are:
- Dr. Diane Boellstorff, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
- Mr. D. Lance Bullard, Jr., Texas A&M Transportation Institute
- Dr. Susan Chrysler, Texas A&M Transportation Institute
- Mr. John Crawford, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station
- Col. Alphonse Gregory Davis, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service
- Mr. Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service
- Dr. Ruben Saldaña, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service
The selection process for the awards begins with a call for nominations from the chancellor. Final nominations are put forth to the chief executive officer of each respective entity. They are then subject to a System-level review consisting of academic vice chancellors and past recipients of the awards. Finally, nominations are forwarded to the chancellor and the board for final approval.
To date, 268 A&M system faculty members have been recognized with the Regents Professor Award and 157 agency professionals have received the Regents Fellow Service Award.
