Texas A&M System Regents Approve 23 Regents Professors and Regents Fellows

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents has designated 15 faculty members and seven agency service, extension or research professionals within the A&M System as Regents Professors and Regents Fellows for 2019-2020.

“These individuals exemplify the commitment to excellence in research and service that sets A&M System employees apart,” Elaine Mendoza, Chairman of The Texas A&M University System Board of Regents. “I hope their example will inspire others in their own endeavors.”

The Board established the Regents Professor Awards program in 1996 and the Regents Fellow Service Awards program in 1998 to recognize employees who have made extraordinary contributions to their university, or agency, as well as to the people of Texas.

This year’s recipients of the Regents Professor Award are:

Dr. Julia Ballenger, Texas A&M University-Commerce

Dr. Frances Bernat, Texas A&M International University

Dr. Jane Bolin, Texas A&M University Health Science Center

Dr. Fred Bonner II, Prairie View A&M University

Dr. Yassin Hassan, Texas A&M University

Dr. Alex Hunt, West Texas A&M University

Dr. Patrick Louchouarn, Texas A&M University at Galveston

Dr. Bhimanagouda “Bhimu” Patil, Texas A&M University and Texas A&M AgriLife Research

Dr. Luz Mary Rincon, Texas A&M University-Texarkana

Dr. Susan Roberson, Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Dr. Christine Stanley, Texas A&M University

Dr. Gregory Stunz, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Dr. David Threadgill, Texas A&M University Health Science Center

Dr. Edward Westermann, Texas A&M University-San Antonio

Dr. Peter Yu, Texas A&M University

This year’s recipients of the Regents Fellow Service Awards are:

Dr. Diane Boellstorff, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Mr. D. Lance Bullard, Jr., Texas A&M Transportation Institute

Dr. Susan Chrysler, Texas A&M Transportation Institute

Mr. John Crawford, Texas A&M Engineering Experiment Station

Col. Alphonse Gregory Davis, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Mr. Wes Moorehead, Texas A&M Forest Service

Dr. Ruben Saldaña, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

The selection process for the awards begins with a call for nominations from the chancellor. Final nominations are put forth to the chief executive officer of each respective entity. They are then subject to a System-level review consisting of academic vice chancellors and past recipients of the awards. Finally, nominations are forwarded to the chancellor and the board for final approval.

To date, 268 A&M system faculty members have been recognized with the Regents Professor Award and 157 agency professionals have received the Regents Fellow Service Award.

