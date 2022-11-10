Regents Recognize Exemplary Faculty and Professionals

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Regents today named 12 Texas A&M University System faculty members and 11 agency service, extension or research professionals as Regents Professors and Regents Fellows for 2022-2023.

The Texas A&M University System Regents established the Regents Professor Awards program in 1996 and the Regents Fellow Service Awards program in 1998 to recognize faculty and employees who have made extraordinary contributions to their university, or agency, as well as to the people of Texas.

This year’s recipients of the Regents Professor Award are:

Dr. Bart Ballard, Texas A&M University-Kingsville

Dr. Irene Calboli, Texas A&M University

Dr. Chuleeporn “Nikki” Changchit, Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi

Dr. Michael R. Daley, Texas A&M University-Central Texas

Dr. Robert W. Haynes, Texas A&M International University

Dr. R. Malatesha Joshi, Texas A&M University

Dr. Reza Langari, Texas A&M University

Dr. Jay Maddock, Texas A&M Health Science Center

Dr. Samba Reddy, Texas A&M Health Science Center

Dr. E. Gloria C. Regisford, Prairie View A&M University

Dr. Wendell Sadler, Tarleton State University

Dr. Bradford P. Wilcox, Texas A&M University

This year’s recipients of the Regents Fellow Service Awards are:

Dr. Rafael M. Aldrete, Texas A&M Transportation Institute

Dr. Michael Brewer, Texas A&M AgriLife Research

Dr. Paul DeLaune, Texas A&M AgriLife Research

Dr. Karen Dixon, Texas A&M Transportation Institute

Mr. Jay Hall, Texas Department of Emergency Management

Dr. Terry Hensley, Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Diagnostic Laboratory

Mr. Mark A. Posada, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Mr. Dallas Renfrew, Texas A&M Engineering Extension Service

Mr. Robert “Skip” Richter, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Dr. Dana Tarter, Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

Mr. Billy Whitworth, Texas A&M Forest Service

The selection process for the awards begins with a call for nominations from the chancellor. Final nominations are put forth to the chief executive officer of each respective entity. They are then subject to a system-level review consisting of academic vice chancellors and past recipients of the awards. Finally, nominations are forwarded to the chancellor and the board for final approval.

To date, 291 Texas A&M system faculty members have been recognized with the Regents Professor Award and 175 agency professionals have received the Regents Fellow Service Award.

About The Texas A&M University System

The Texas A&M University System is one of the largest systems of higher education in the nation, with a budget of $7.2 billion. Through a statewide network of 11 universities, a comprehensive health science center, eight state agencies, and the RELLIS Campus, the Texas A&M System educates more than 152,000 students and makes more than 24 million additional educational contacts through service and outreach programs each year. System-wide, research and development expenditures exceed $1 billion and help drive the state’s economy.

