The Texas A&M University System has been providing highly qualified teachers for Texas schools for over 100 years. We are proud of our history of creating highly qualified PreK-12 teachers through our quality educator preparation programs. Our commitment to quality permeates all facets of how we educate and prepare future Texas teachers.

The eleven universities of the A&M System together produce more teachers than any university system in the state. We firmly believe that it is our responsibility to provide strong and effective teachers to provide world-class educations for the children of Texas. We believe this is critical for their success and the success of our state and nation.

We are committed to continually improve the effectiveness of our educator preparation programs using the latest research and data, producing the best PreK-12 teachers to educate the children of Texas.

This resource highlights our approach to educating and preparing future Texas PreK-12 teachers. At the Texas A&M University System, we are proud to say that…We Teach Texas!