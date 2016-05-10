Learn More about our Educator Prep Programs

The A&M System produces more teachers than any university system in Texas, and we have been producing highly qualified teachers for Texas for over 100 years!

Texas A&M University
College Station, TX

Prairie View A&M University
Prairie View, TX

Texas A&M University – Commerce
Commerce, TX

Tarleton State University
Stephenville, TX

West Texas A&M University
Canyon, TX

Texas A&M University – Kingsville
Kingsville, TX

Texas A&M University – Corpus Christi
Corpus Christi, TX

Texas A&M International University
Laredo, TX

Texas A&M University – Texarkana
Texarkana, TX

Texas A&M University – Central Texas
Killeen, TX

Texas A&M University – San Antonio
San Antonio, TX