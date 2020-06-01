Chancellor John Sharp’s Statement on George Floyd’s Death

We are mourning with George Floyd’s family, not only because he was one of our own, as a former student of Texas A&M University-Kingsville, but also because his death is truly a national tragedy.

It is important we all re-double our efforts to treat everyone, regardless of color, with respect and inclusion in every facet of American life, including our university system.

We at The Texas A&M University System are committed to this premise: We are all God’s children and deserving of the same respect and protections that should be afforded every American.

— Chancellor John Sharp