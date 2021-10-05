Buildings to be lit up in blue at all 13 Texas A&M University System campuses for World Teachers’ Day

BRYAN-COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Blue lights will once again shine bright on Texas A&M University System campuses across the state Tuesday in recognition of World Teachers’ Day. The 11 universities in the A&M System, the RELLIS Campus in Bryan and the Texas A&M University Health Science Center (Texas A&M Health) will illuminate a total of 30 iconic buildings and landmarks.

“We hope everyone takes notice and thinks about how critical teachers were not only to their own lives, but also to our collective future,” said Elaine Mendoza, of the Texas A&M System Board of Regents. “The Texas A&M University System is proud to graduate more fully-certified teachers than any public university system in Texas and, most importantly, recognizes educator preparation as one of the most significant contributions we can make to our great state.”

World Teachers’ Day was conceived by UNESCO, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization, in 1994. The day provides the occasion to celebrate the teaching profession worldwide, take stock of achievements and draw attention to the voices of teachers who are at the heart of efforts to attain the global education target of leaving no one behind.

Graduates from education colleges at Texas A&M University System campuses are highly sought-after because they are so well prepared, said Chancellor John Sharp.

“Our graduates are sought after by school districts all across Texas because they know our students are getting the tools they need to be ready on Day One in the classroom,” Chancellor Sharp said. “We prepare teachers to be able to make the world a better place, one child at a time.”

The theme for this year’s World Teachers’ Day is “Teachers at the heart of education recovery.” All 11 universities in the Texas A&M System will, via social media and other online efforts, be encouraging their communities to consider the contributions teachers have made to provide remote learning, support vulnerable populations, re-open schools and ensure learning gaps are mitigated.

The buildings and landmarks to be illuminated in blue are:

The Performing Arts Center, the three fountains in Garvin Lake, Talbot Hall and Memorial Stadium at Texas A&M University-Commerce;

The Jack K. Williams Administration Building, the Harrington Education Center, Albritton Bell Tower and the dome of the Academic Building at Texas A&M University;

Trailblazer Tower, the Vergara Planetarium and the front of Killam Library at Texas A&M International University;

College Hall and the Leaders of the Pack statue at Texas A&M University-Kingsville;

The Building for Academic and Student Services at Texas A&M University-Texarkana;

The Momentum Wave at Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi;

The tower of Founders Hall at Texas A&M University-Central Texas;

The Clock Tower in the Central Quad area at the Texas A&M Galveston campus;

The Original Texans sculpture and the Haywood Spirit Tower on the Charles K. and Barbara Kerr Vaughn Pedestrian Mall, and The Eternal Flame monument in Victory Circle at West Texas A&M University;

The Smokestack at Tarleton State University;

The Wilhelmina R.F. Delco Building and John B. Coleman Library at Prairie View A&M University;

The Torre de Esperanza, the fountain at the intersection of University and Jaguar Way and the Central Academic Building at Texas A&M University-San Antonio;

The top floor of the Texas A&M Health Dental Clinic and Education Building in Dallas;

The Health Professionals Education Building and Medical Research & Education Building at Texas A&M Health in Bryan;

The Texas A&M Health Discovery Tower and EnMed Building in Houston;

And the entrance to The Texas A&M University System’s RELLIS Campus in Bryan

Visit https://www.facebook.com/tamusystem on Facebook or Twitter to see them all lit up in blue.